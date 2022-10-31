Harryween is upon us. Harry Styles’ Halloween night show at the Kia Forum is the hottest ticket in Los Angeles. Some fans started camping out weeks ago, and others entered his “Good To Vote” initiative for a chance to win Harryween tickets.

Styles partnered with HeadCount, a non-partisan and non-profit voter registration group, to encourage his fans ahead of the November 8 midterm election. Today, HeadCount shared that Styles and his “Good To Vote” sweepstakes are responsible for 54,306 voters, which is good for over a quarter of HeadCount’s 2022 voter registration total of over 190,000. The organization additionally noted that Styles’ “Good To Vote” broke a HeadCount registration record with 28,760 people in the first 24 hours. The overall 54,000-plus count makes “Good To Vote” “the No. 1 music-driven campaign in HeadCount’s 18-year history.”

Variety reported earlier this month that HeadCount was on pace to eclipse 150,000 registered voters in 2022 — blowing away the organization’s previous midterm election record of 89,000 — with help from Styles, Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, and more.

Styles has been on his behemoth Love On Tour since September 2021, including a 15-show Madison Square Garden residency. The British star has never been shy about using his platform, and his Love On Tour stage, to make bold political statements. Last month in Austin, Styles took a stand against the overturning of Roe v. Wade and told his audience, “No one can tell you what to do with your own body.”

Following tonight’s Harryween show, Styles has nine more Kia Forum concerts until November 15. See all his dates here.