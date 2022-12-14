taylor swift amas 2022
Getty Image
Pop

Taylor Swift Revealed She Spent Her 33rd Birthday In The Studio And May Have Hinted At What’s To Come

Despite only releasing her 10th studio album, Midnights two months ago, it looks like Taylor Swift is already back to work. Yesterday (December 13), on her 33rd birthday, Swift took to Instagram and shared a photo from the recording studio.

“Thanks for all the beautiful wishes today!!,” she said in the post’s caption. “I spent my 33rd birthday in the studio of course. Wouldn’t have it any other way. Love you!”

On her side was producer and longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff. While she didn’t confirm if she was working on a follow-up to Midnights, or if she was working on one of the re-recordings of her previously-released albums. However, she is seen holding up six fingers in the picture, which has led fans to believe that she may be working on re-recording her sixth studio album, Reputation.

Others believe she is simply referring to her age, as she is holding up three fingers on each hand.

This past Monday, it was reported that a lawsuit against Taylor Swift accusing her of copyright infringement over her song “Shake It Off” was dropped, which also led fans to theorize that the next version of her re-recordings may come in the form of her fifth studio album, 1989

“Nothing brings me greater joy and greater stress than knowing that Taylor Swift is now legally able to release 1989 (Taylor’s Version),” said one fan.

