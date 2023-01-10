Back in December, Lizzo visited Late Night With Seth Meyers. During the “Day Drinking” segment, the two enjoyed some day drinks, and left a drunk voicemail to Meyers’ dad. This past weekend, Meyers was asked by fans about the voicemail and how his father reacted to it during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,

Meyers and Cohen recalled Lizzo saying “Bye, b*tch,” before hanging up the phone.

“Lizzo then, independent of me knowing, reached out to the show, and found out my dad’s address,” Meyers said. “Lizzo sent flowers to my father with a note that said ‘I’m sorry I called you a b*tch.’ That is a class act.”

Last year was one of the biggest years of Lizzo’s career, as she released her long-anticipated sophomore album, embarked on the Special tour, and won an Emmy for her reality competition, Watch Out For The Big Grrrls. In April, she will kick off the second leg of her tour, appropriately called the Special 2our, with dates in North America and the UK.

In the meantime, you can watch the clips from Late Night With Seth Meyers and Watch What Happens Live above.

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.