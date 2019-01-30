Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Last year, post-punk pioneers Interpol returned from a four-year hiatus to release the excellent new album, Marauder. Of course, Interpol was a huge part of the New York City post-punk resurgence in the early 2000s and helped usher in a new wave of rock excellence alongside acts like The Strokes and The National. Our own Steven Hyden spoke with the band late last year, determining how they’d become one of the most enduring acts out of that NYC indie rock scene, and declaring their latest album a return to form.

It seems fans — and the band — have felt the same way about the release, quickly following it up today with a new single, “Fine Mess,” in the same vein as that new album, and announcing a slew of new tour dates. Their 2019 run includes appearances at major international festivals like Primavera Sound, and historical venues like Madison Square Garden in New York, and Red Rocks in Denver. Check out the massive international tour below for your chance to see these rock legends doing a victory lap.

Interpol 2019 tour dates:

1/31 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

2/01 — Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

2/02 — Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre

2/05 — St Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

2/07 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

2/08 — Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater,

2/09 — St Louis, MO @ The Pageant

2/11 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works,

2/12 — Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club

2/14 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz,

2/15 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem,

2/16 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

3/28 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Teatro Vorterix

3/29 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Lollapalooza

3/30 — Santiago, Chile @ Lollapalooza

4/02 — Asuncion, Paraguay @ Asuncionico

4/05 — Bogotá, Colombia @ Estereo Picnic

4/07 — Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Lollapalooza

4/09 — Lima, Peru @ Domos Art

5/01 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre,

5/02 — Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

5/04 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

5/05 — Charleston, SC @ North Charleston PAC

5/07 — Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre

5/08 — St Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater

5/10 — Miami, FL @ Fillmore at Jackie Gleason Theatre

5/11 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

5/25 — London, UK @ All Points East Festival

5/30 — Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

6/01 — Kværndrup, Denmark @ Heartland Festival

6/02 — Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret

7/04 — Cologne, Germany @ Palladium,

6/05 — Wiesbaden, Germany @ Schlachthof

6/07 — Porto, Portugal @ NOS Primavera Sound Festival

6/10 — Moscow, Russia @ Adrenaline Stadium

6/12 — Kiev, Ukraine @ Green Theatre

6/21 — Neuhausen ob Eck, Germany @ Southside Festival

6/23 — Scheeßel, Germany @ Hurricane Festival

6/25 — Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy

6/26 — Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome

6/30 — Marmande, France @ Garorock

7/02 — Paris, France @ L’Olympia,

7/04 — Belfort, France @ Les Eurockeennes De Belfort,

7/07 — Hérouville-Saint-Clair, France @ Beauregard Festival