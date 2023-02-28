Is Megan Thee Stallion Still Signed To 1501 Certified Entertainment?

Megan Thee Stallion has kept a relatively low profile following the conviction of Tory Lanez for assaulting her, leaving fans to worry. However, after publicly being spotted at a surprise dinner to celebrate her birthday nearly two weeks ago, the chatter began to slow down. Even Carl Crawford, the CEO of her estranged record label, even took a vow to refrain from addressing her on social media.

Although the parties are still tied up in an ongoing legal battle due to Crawford’s seemingly declaration of peace, some are beginning to wonder, is Megan still signed to 1501 Certified Entertainment? Despite winning a minor victory against the label back in late December that cleared the rapper of any further albums under the company, according to TMZ, the war hasn’t been won just yet.

Despite her latest album, Traumazine, released in August, being her fourth album and final album on the label, to which the presiding judge over the case agreed, Megan Thee Stallion remains on 1501 Certified. In the meantime, the case will proceed to trial as Meg is also suing for $1 million in damages.

The trial date has not yet been set.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.