Megan Thee Stallion has been out of the public eye since the December conclusion of the trial against Tory Lanez, who was found guilty on all three felony counts brought against him — assault with a semiautomatic handgun, carrying a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle, discharge of a firearm with gross negligence (as noted by The New York Times).

It was an emotional ending to a traumatic two years, dating back to Meg alleging that Lanez shot her in the foot in 2020. In court, the Grammy-winning Houston rapper vulnerably admitted that she wished Lanez “would have just shot and killed me” because of how harmful the emotional and mental aftermath has been. Meg has presumably been taking time to start the healing process.

So, it’s been nice to see traces of her enjoying some happiness this week. First, Pardi seemingly dispelled breakup rumors with a vague Instagram Story post on Valentine’s Day. Then, footage of what appears to be a surprise birthday party for Meg started circulating online. (She turned 28 yesterday, February 15).

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardi taking shots for Valentine's Day via his Instagram story pic.twitter.com/l2VMtI3afE — Stallion Stats (@MegansStats) February 15, 2023

🎉 🎥 | Megan Thee Stallion spotted out and about for the first time in a while at what looks to be a surprise event for her 28th birthday. pic.twitter.com/OWPBf0jBFU — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) February 16, 2023

Lanez, meanwhile, swapped his defense attorney for his appeal, and his sentencing was delayed from January 27 to February 28. Per Rolling Stone, Lanez is facing up to 22 years and eight months in prison.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.