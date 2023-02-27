In late December, Megan Thee Stallion saw a jury convict Tory Lanez on three felony counts stemming from her allegation that Lanez shot her in the foot in 2020. Lanez was found guilty of assault with a semiautomatic handgun, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharge of a firearm with gross negligence (as noted by The New York Times).

Lanez is appealing the ruling and preparing for his sentencing tomorrow, February 28, but Meg has another complicated legal matter still up in the air.

Also dating back to 2020, when the Houston rapper claimed 1501 was preventing her from releasing new music, Meg has sued her record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment. Throughout the ongoing battle, Meg exchanged barbs online with 1501 CEO Carl Crawford. Today, February 27, Crawford commented to TMZ.

“Unfortunately, me and Megan, we haven’t talked since 2019, so we’ve been going through I guess what you guys see online, and like I said, it’s unfortunate as well because I never wanted to have a situation where I was going back and forth with her on the internet,” he said.

Crawford later added, “I never had any problems with Megan Thee Stallion. It’s just the social media stuff. It really just turned really, really sour. You take this social media part out of it, [and] we don’t have a problem. So, yeah, this is the moment for me to — I’m done with that. You won’t hear me mention Megan Thee Stallion’s name in the media unless I’m doing something like this or it’s just a big-time interview [and] I gotta say it. But you won’t see me texting or making a post or doing any of that stuff that would cause social media to go crazy.”

In late December, a Texas judge denied 1501’s request to not count Meg’s 2021 project Something For Thee Hotties as an album toward her obligations to her record deal, allowing her lawsuit to continue to a formal trial.

Megan Thee Stallion had filed in February 2022, requesting that Something For Thee Hotties be deemed an album to effectively release her from her contract with 1501. After releasing Traumazine last August, she amended her suit to specify that Traumazine could also be counted as her fourth and final record for 1501, additionally suing for $1 million in damages.

Read more about the situation here, and watch Crawford’s full TMZ segment below.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.