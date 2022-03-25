J Balvin and Ed Sheeran are both not too far removed from their latest bodies of work. Last fall, J Balvin released his fifth album Jose with help from Skrillex, Yandel, Ozuna, Khalid, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, and more. Three months later, he dropped a deluxe reissue that added eight more songs to the project. As for Ed Sheeran, he released his fifth album = just a month after Balvin originally released Jose. Unlike Jose, Sheeran’s = was a completely solo body of work that also marked his first album in two months. Following an unexpected meeting at the gym, Sheeran and Balvin reconnected to make two songs which we’ve received today.

The two singers arrive with their new tracks, “Sigue” and “Forever My Love.” As if the songs themselves weren’t enough, the duo also released matching videos for the tracks. “Sigue” captures Sheeran and Balvin partying hard together with a festive visual while “Forever My Love” calms things down with a black-and-white video that sees them jam out in the studio.

Balvin and Sheeran’s collaborations come after the former flaunted his softer side in a video for “Nino Sonador” while Sheeran recently joined Camila Cabello for their heartfelt track, “Bam Bam.”

You can watch the videos for “Sigue” and “Forever My Love” above.

