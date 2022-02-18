For the fourth straight year, J Balvin graced his fan base with a project to enjoy in 2021. The Latin singer released his sixth album Jose last summer and it arrived with features from Skrillex, Tokischa, Ozuna, Myke Towers, Yandel, Dua Lipa, Khalid, Bad Bunny, and more across 24 songs. It continued a streak of releases that includes 2020’s Colores, 2019’s Oasis with Bad Bunny, and 2018’s Vibras. As for what J Balvin has in store for 2022, that remains to be seen, but he gets things rolling with his new single “Nino Sonador.”

His new track arrives with a new video that shows off the intimate side of his artistry. J Balvin also includes footage of his family and friends in the new visual. The video for “Nino Sonador” arrives after J Balvin released a deluxe reissue of Jose. The updated added eight new tracks to the album, four of which were remixes of “In Da Ghetto” which the remaining four being a remix of “F40” and three new songs.

J Balvin’s new single also comes after he shared a video for “Una Nota” with Sech. He was also recently announced as a headliner for Chicago’s Sueños Festival which features an all-Latinx lineup.

You can watch the video for “Nino Sonador” above.

