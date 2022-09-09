Ari Lennox’s sophomore album Age/Sex/Location was officially released on Friday (September 9) to the excitement of many fans of hers and of the R&B genre in general. One person in particular who has been loud and proud about his approval of the album, before it was released and now, was none other than her Dreamville labelmate J. Cole. The “Middle Child” artist drew a major parallel when he promoted Age/Sex/Location on Friday morning.

Ari Lennox album phenomenal Shit make me feel 14 again like when I heard songs in A minor https://t.co/AUHD2s29m3 — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 9, 2022

In a tweet, the North Carolina rapper said “Ari Lennox album phenomenal Sh*t make me feel 14 again like when I heard songs in A minor” in reference to Alicia Keys’ 2001 debut album Songs In A Minor, highlighted by “Fallin’,” “A Woman’s Worth,” and “How Come You Don’t Call Me.” As the breakthrough LP for Keys, this is a major comparison to make for the Shea Butter Baby artist and time will tell if Age has a similar impact on her career.

Ahead of Age‘s release, a video surfaced on social media of Cole in the studio with Ari Lennox. He provided her ideas for song creation, sang background on a record, which ultimately became “POF,” and expressed how excited he was for the album to come out. Thus, such a statement comes as no surprise.

Age/Sex/Location is out now via Dreamville and Interscope. Listen here.