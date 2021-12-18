Last week, Alicia Keys released her eighth album Keys complete with 26 songs for listeners to enjoy. The project also flaunted guest appearances from Pusha T, Lil Wayne, Swae Lee, Lucky Daye, Brandi Carlile, and Khalid. Now that people have been able to spend time with the project, Alicia Keys returns with a new short film to accompany the album. Clocking in just shy of 13 minutes, the film follows her career as a musician from her young days as a child to today as an undeniable star. Snoop Dogg, Swae Lee, Lucky Daye, and her husband and producer Swizz Beatz also make appearances in the film.

Keys arrives a little over a year after Alicia dropped her seventh album Alicia. Her eighth album is divided into two parts — side A, which features stripped-down music produced entirely by Keys herself, and side B, which leans towards a hip-hop-friendly sound thanks to production from Mike Will Made-It. It’s a solid follow-up to 2020’s Alicia, which featured appearances from Jill Scott, Khalid⁣, Miguel, Sampha, Snoh Aalegra, and Tierra Whack. Keys also serves as somewhat of a sequel to Alicia with both bodies of work do a good job of showing the full range of the singer’s artistry.

You can watch the short film for Keys in the video above.

