Getty Image
J. Cole Is As Excited For Ari Lennox’s Upcoming Album As She Is: ‘I Can’t Wait ‘Til This Sh*t Comes Out’

Though J. Cole is a man of few words, one thing he is loud and proud about is the artists on his label. Dreamville presents itself as a family through its constant collaborations and support. As Ari Lennox prepares for her forthcoming album Age/Sex/Location, which will release on September 9, The Off Season artist is making his excitement for the project well known.

In a video posted to Twitter, J. Cole can be found in the studio with the Shea Butter Baby artist giving her praises and also making suggestions. “You can go like a quick, little four bar pre-hook type thing,” he says in the video. In other portions, he can be shown nodding along aggressively, making the mean face many music listeners make when they are enjoying a song.

Cole and Lennox previously collaborated on the Shea Butter Baby title track which also appeared on the Creed II soundtrack. Just this week, Lennox shared the EP Away Message to tide over listeners during her internet hiatus before Age/Sex/Location releases. Away Message is a five-track EP with a feature from Summer Walker on “Queen Space.” Also ahead of Age, Lennox has shared the singles “Pressure” and “Hoodie“.

Check out the video of J. Cole and Ari Lennox in the studio together above.

Age/Sex/Location is out 9/9 via Dreamville and Interscope. Pre-order it here.

