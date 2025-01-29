J. Cole does a bit of everything: He’s a rapper, a former pro basketball player, and now, a blogger. A couple days ago, he launched a new blog called “The Algorithm,” which inadvertently had some fans thinking a new album was about to drop.

In a January 27 post sharing Ahmad’s 1994 song “Back In The Day” (the first post on the side), Cole wrote:

“This is just a place for me to share. I been wanting a lil blog for years. Somewhere to post random sh*t I f*ck with where the audience is way smaller than it is on the social media platforms. Finally pulled the trigger, bare with us as we still developing this page and the layout. Respect to AHMAD. I played this joint last night and was like ‘damn! there go my first post for the blog.’ Been loving this song since I was like 9 years old on Lewis street begging my mom for a bike I heard about called a GT performer. Now at midnight I will turn 40. Might save the sentimentals for a post tomorrow. But in a nutshell I’m GRATEFUL. Happy new year to yall and God bless. 2025 will be a good one. ‘We said that we was gon make it as a kid, and we finally did, but…'”

The part about 2025 being “a good one,” and just the existence of the blog, stirred speculation that Cole was teasing an album, but yesterday (January 28), he clarified that that was a misunderstanding, writing (and sharing Mr. Vegas’ “I Am Blessed”) in another post:

“Ib told me some people was thinking this blog meant an album was about to drop. Nahhh. Not exactly. when it’s time for something you will know. This is not that. I just wanted a place to share documentaries I be watching on YouTube and songs I f*ck with. Thank you to everybody for the love today in the form of the comments, the chat and all the texts I got that I’m trying to reply to while also spending time with family and friends. I do appreciate it. This was the anthem for the day. For realllllll.”

What we do know for certain is that the final Dreamville Festival is coming in April.