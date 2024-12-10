J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival has been a showcase for both his label’s roster and for the artists who inspire him, but it looks like the next iteration of the festival will be the last. Cole announced the dates for next year’s Dreamville Festival, April 5 and 6, 2025, with the disappointing news that Dreamville will be putting its showcase to rest. Ibrahim Hamad, Dreamville’s co-founder and J. Cole’s manager, wrote on Twitter:

Thank You North Carolina. Thank you to everyone who’s travelled from all over the last 4 years to enjoy our little family reunion. This Festival is something a lot of people have been working very hard to bring you and it’s honestly been a dream come true seeing the impact.

Dreamville Festival was first launched in 2018, with a lineup that included Big Sean, Rapsody, Saba, SZA, and Teyana Taylor in addition to Dreamvillians Ari Lennox, Bas, Cozz, Earthgang, JID, Lute, and Omen. However, even from its inception, the fest was plagued by issues; the first edition was postponed due to Hurricane Florence, and went forward with a new lineup adding 21 Savage, 6lack, Davido, and Nelly.

Plans to bring the festival back in 2020 were again derailed, this time by the COVID-19 pandemic that ravaged the live entertainment industry. The fest returned in 2022, 2023, and earlier this year. Perhaps the plan was always to only run for five years, or maybe the Dreamville crew was over managing the logistical stresses of putting on an annual event of this size. Either way, it’ll be hard to say goodbye, but there’s no doubt the Dreamville festival made an indelible mark on its hometown — and music overall.