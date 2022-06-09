J. Cole is finding his rhythm during his second gig in a professional basketball league. Last month, the Dreamville rapper signed a contract with the Scarborough Shooting Stars as a part of the Canadian Elite Basketball League. This came after he briefly signed with the Rwanda Patriots as a part of the Basketball Africa League during the summer of 2021. Cole’s time with the Shooting Stars has been going well, and earlier this week, Cole had the best came of his career in a 99-81 win against the Newfoundland Growlers.

J. Cole was hyped after putting up a new career-high with 6 points 🔥 (via @CEBLeague) pic.twitter.com/DNpYKChhF6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 8, 2022

In the game, which took place on Tuesday, Cole stepped in and knocked down two 3-point shots for a career-high of six points during 19 minutes of play during the game. Cole also snagged two rebounds and logged one steal in the win. Afterward, Cole took to Instagram to celebrate his game. “Shattered my previous career high,” he wrote in an Instagram caption with laughing and praying hands emojis.

Cole’s success with the Shooting Stars has come mostly from behind the three-point line. In his debut with the team, Cole scored his first basket from behind the arc. The June 7 game for the Shooting Stars made for their second win of the season bringing their win-loss record 2-3 on the season.

You can view highlights from Cole’s game and see his comment in the post above.