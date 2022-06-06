Among their many similarities, Drake and J. Cole have always shared a love of hoops. While this translates in different ways — while Drake is content to win pick-up games at his home court, The Sanctuary, Cole has actively pursued a professional career in basketball, landing on two teams’ rosters in two different leagues — this is something that’s remained consistent throughout their parallel careers.

Until recently, Drake was the more visible one of the two, sitting courtside at NBA games to trash talk his player friends, but now that that number includes J. Cole, it looks like Drake will be popping up at some Canadian Elite Basketball League games as well. On Saturday night, Drake was spotted at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre for the game between the Hamilton Honey Badgers and Cole’s Scarborough Shooting Stars (you’ve gotta love a league that embraces alliteration like this). Drake even wore his fellow rapper’s jersey.

Drake pulled up to see J. Cole hoop 🦉🔥 Tap in NOW ➡️ https://t.co/2PM5vD0TRu pic.twitter.com/nmeO2CJFYi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 5, 2022

Drake supporting J. Cole at his basketball game today. pic.twitter.com/jgz1oAp0k2 — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) June 5, 2022

Although the Shooting Stars lost, 84-69, it didn’t appear to put a damper on Drake’s enthusiastic support for J. Cole, who he called “my brother” in a post on Instagram about Cole’s first game. Despite ostensibly competing for the number-one modern rapper spot in the eyes of many fans, Cole and Drake have always supported each other as rappers, with both going as far as calling each other “one of the greatest rappers” ever, so it only makes sense that this show of appreciation has expanded to the court. Since Cole’s spending so much time in Canada these days, you really have to wonder if or when some footage will appear of him hooping at Drake’s infamous Sanctuary runs.