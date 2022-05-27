When J. Cole departed from the Rwanda Patriots of the Basketball Africa League last summer, it was unknown whether or not the rapper-slash-aspiring professional athlete would give the pro leagues a second try. Cole has always expressed his love for basketball, so much so that the Detroit Pistons once told him to reach out for a tryout with the team. However, with his day-to-day responsibilities as a rapper and label owner, Cole doesn’t have the freest schedule to pursue his ball dreams — or does he? Last week, Cole signed a contract with the Scarborough Shooting Stars of the Canadian Elite Basketball League, and today, he made his debut with the team.

Cole’s time on the court with the Shooting Stars was a brief one, as he checked in for 15 game minutes. Despite this, he was able to find the bottom of the net as he scored three points during the night thanks to a three-point shot that he knocked down from the right corner. In total, he went one-for-four from the field, grabbed a rebound, and had an assist to complete his first night with the Shooting Stars. Unfortunately, the Shooting Stars were unable to get a win as they fell to the Guelph Nighthawks 89-80.

During the game, Cole received some love from Drake who shouted out the fellow rapper in an Instagram post. “It’s real @scarboroughshootingstars,” he wrote with a picture of Cole on his TV screen. “My brother just checked in.”

