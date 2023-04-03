Sunday night, during J. Cole’s headlining set at Dreamville Festival, the North Carolina rapper shouted out Kanye West. Just ahead of a performance of the fan favorite “Villematic” from his star-making 2010 tape Friday Night Lights, Cole implored the mercurial producer to clear the sample on the song; on it, Cole raps over Kanye’s Rick Ross collaboration “Devil In A New Dress” from My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

Cole has repeatedly addressed the absence of his two breakout tapes, Friday Night Lights and its predecessor, 2019’s The Warm Up, from digital streaming platforms. In 2019, he tweeted, “10 years ago, The Warm Up dropped. Thanks 2 all that have listened 2 the foundation of my whole journey. My catalog on streaming services don’t even look right until this & FNL are up. Working on it.”

In 2020, he posted a similar anniversary recollection on Instagram (which has since been deleted). “This one defined me as an artist,” he wrote. “Thank you forever for the love … My dream is to one day have this on DSP’s where it belongs.”

Unfortunately for J. Cole, Kanye has become more unpredictable than ever in pursuing grudges — and he has good reason to be upset with Cole. In 2016, Cole’s track “False Prophets” drew attention as he called out an unnamed fallen hero of rap many assumed to be Kanye, who was then cozying up to Donald Trump. Late last year, as Kanye immolated himself with antisemitic rhetoric, “False Prophets” trended on Twitter as fans noted that Cole appeared to have predicted his hero’s downfall.

Ye isn’t likely to have taken that kindly; while he did eventually clear a sample for Drake, who was in a similar position with So Far Gone‘s sample of “Say You Will” from 808s And Heartbreak, since then, Kanye has only gotten more surly. Cole might just be forced into a situation like Chance The Rapper or De La Soul, releasing the project to DSPs with a slightly altered tracklist.