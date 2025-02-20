Here’s some good news for J. Cole fans: The rapper says he’s “been locked in” on music lately.

In a blog post titled “OK OK OK !,” Cole writes:

“I knowwww mannnn. I’m off to a bad start with the consistency, but I’ma do better! Watch!! I been locked in on the music while also balancing family life. It’s a juggling act that a blog post wouldn’t do justice in explaining. But with that said, I’m back tending to this garden. I think I’m gonna let some other people post on here too, to get the vibes up. It’ll motivate me to check every day,and will fuel the desire to post more. I’ma start with Ib and Scott and then expand from there. To anybody in the squad reading, if you trying to contribute I’m taking applications!”

This comes after Cole launching the blog sparked speculation that he was readying to release a new album. He addressed the rumors, writing, “Ib told me some people was thinking this blog meant an album was about to drop. Nahhh. Not exactly. when it’s time for something you will know. This is not that. I just wanted a place to share documentaries I be watching on YouTube and songs I f*ck with.”