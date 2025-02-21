Earlier today, J. Cole used his blog to explain the difficulty in maintaining his work-life balance. And then, just hours later, perhaps as a mea culpa for keeping fans waiting for both new music and blog updates, he’s released a new track via the site called “Clouds.” The song features dreamy production, likely courtesy of Cole himself, and wordplay riddled verses in which he gets deep into his lyrical bag.

“I’m that bass in your trunk, the bullet that missed Trump / The gun that jammed, cuz it seemed God had other plans,” he raps on the track, which finds him contemplating aging, the world changing, and his reluctance to go out when he might be recognized and hassled due to his fame.

When Cole first announced the blog, he explained that it was a way for him to “post random sh*t I f*ck with where the audience is way smaller than it is on the social media platforms.” That didn’t stop fans from interpreting it as a sign that his long-awaited album, The Fall-Off, was on the horizon, forcing him to clear the air in a later post. “Ib told me some people was thinking this blog meant an album was about to drop. Nahhh. Not exactly. when it’s time for something you will know. This is not that. I just wanted a place to share documentaries I be watching on YouTube and songs I f*ck with.”

You can listen to J. Cole’s new single “Clouds” here.