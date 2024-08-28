There haven’t been many updates on J. Cole’s supposed final album, The Fall-Off, since before he involved himself in the beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. Though he later recused himself from said beef, he has seemingly been lying low for the past few months. However, fans may have learned a new detail about the long-awaited album from an unexpected source.

West Coast producer The Alchemist, whose work has been in higher demand than ever in recent years, hinted that he might be a part of The Fall-Off during a Twitter Q&A with fans. After one fan asked directly whether he had any beats on the upcoming album, Alchemist replied with a zipper-mouth emoji rather than a flat “no,” which could be an indicator that he’s got info he’s not allowed to share (on the other hand, he’s been known to reply with some pretty trollish answers during these chats with fans, so there’s a possibility he’s just stirring the pot).

Cole might not be the only Dreamville artist that Alchemist is working with, either. When another fan asked if he would ever “consider collaborating with JID,” he replied with “stay tuned and find out.” It certainly sounds like the producer’s customer pool is expanding — he also recently produced Kendrick Lamar’s “Meet The Grahams” and Big Sean’s “Together Forever” — so work with Dreamville certainly isn’t out of the question.