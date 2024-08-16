Big Sean isn’t letting leaks or delays impact his forthcoming album’s promotion. Although the new release date for Better Me Than You hasn’t officially been announced, fans can sink their teeth into another track off the project.

Today (August 16), the “Precision” rapper dropped a new single off of the forthcoming body of work. On “Together Forever,” Big Sean forgoes his usual humble pie (as of late) to boast about how ambition has made him a household name.

In the track’s official video, his Better You Than Me partner-in-crime, The Alchemist, joins Big Sean to showcase that their chemistry far surpasses the recording booth.

“How does it get any better than this / Woke up to a PYT telling me to get up / Through all of the pressure I’m keeping my chest up / Tupac keep your head up, they aim for the next up / They plottin’ but f*ck it I’m set to go setup the b*tch that’s setting me up for the set up,” raps Big Sean.

The Alchemist’s fluid production and Big Sean’s even wavier bars make the wait for the project even harder to bear. But, it does build a confidence that it could very well be worth it in the end.

Watch Big Sean’s new video for “Together Forever” with The Alchemist above.

Better Me Than You is out soon via FF to Def Entertainment. You can find more information here.