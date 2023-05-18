Despite being on house arrest in Utah, Baton Rouge rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again has been menacing the rap world for the past several weeks, taunting would-be rivals like Lil Durk, Soulja Boy, and Drake. And while it appears they’ve mostly ignored his attention-baiting antics, there’s at least one person who took him seriously enough to take action.

However, unfortunately for fans of rap beef, J. Prince decided to put YoungBoy and Drake on a video chat to see if they could work out their differences. The Houston rap impresario posted a photo of himself with the young rapper, detailing how he encouraged him to take Drake off his “enemy list.”

“As you all can see, I had a good time kicking it with the homies in Utah,” he wrote.

On behalf of the lil Homie YB, me and my brother Birdman were able to have a real conversation face to face. We talked about the past, the present, and the future. But most importantly, we left each other with a mutual respect moving forward. Even though I wasn’t there for a meeting with bird man I must say the lord works in mysterious ways. With that being said, I must address the song where my name and drakes name were mentioned. To the lil homie, as I said to you privately, I say to you publicly that Drake is my son, he roll with me. Therefore, I think it’s a good idea to take him off your enemy list because the truth of the matter is that we got nothing but love for [Lil] Durk and your accomplishments. When I put Drake on that facetime call with you, my intent was for y’all to move forward, not backward. “Two things we get every day is a chance and a choice. The choices we make determine our destination.

The trouble appeared to stem from NBA YoungBoy’s new mixtape, Richest Opp, which featured the song “F**K The Industry Pt. 2.” The “How To Rob”-style track found the prolific spitter calling out names. While most of his ire was directed at Lil Durk, it seemed Drake’s association with the Chicago rapper was enough to earn a dismissive bar or two.

“B*tch, I send them hitters to hit at you, boy, don’t say sh*t to me / Talk to Drake ‘cross FaceTime, he wasn’t feelin’ me,” he raps on the song. “Told me that he f*ck with Durk, damn, that sh*t was gettin’ to me / Told me that he like the sh*t I’m doin’, but can’t do sh*t with me / So when we cross our ways, f*ck what you say, b*tch, you my enemy.”

To be fair, Drake already takes enough heat for his associations with Chris Brown and Baka Not Nice, one of whom is on his label. With YoungBoy’s seeming inability to keep himself out of trouble for 6 consecutive months at a time, that’s one collab the Canadian just might continue to avoid.