When NBA Youngboy appeared on a track off Quavo and Takeoff’s (Unc & Phew) Only Built for Infinity Links album, fans were more than excited to see what visual the trio would come up with. Especially after his last collaboration with the Migos, “I Need It,” which was released in 2020. Unfortunately, the visual never happened.

The collaborative track, titled “To The Bone,” only received a visualizer rather than an official music video with an appearance from all three artists. Youngboy recently opened up to Rap Radar host Elliot Willson about why the video never came together, noting that a minor setback caused plans to change last minute.

“Quavo sent me the song,” he said. “They came out here to do the video, but I think something happened. And it had me in a f*cked up mood. So, I had canceled the video. I regret it, though. It’s okay, though.”

Takeoff, one-half of the group, Unc & Phew, was shot and killed in November last year while attending a private event in Houston. The 28-year-old rapper was joined by Quavo and a few other associates at a bowling alley, but according to reports, it was a dice game that led to the confrontation. So far, one person has been arrested concerning the rapper’s death, Patrick Clark, who has since been released on a $1 million bail.

Quavo recently paid tribute to his former groupmate and nephew during his performance at the 2023 Grammys.

Check out NBA Youngboy’s complete interview above.