J Prince’s name is coming up again, this time, by Drake in a new song. In November of last year, J Prince attempted to help Kanye West and Drake put their beef aside for a concert supporting Larry Hoover. Hoover is an ex-gang leader who was sentenced to life in prison in 1997 for his role in Chicago’s Gangster Disciples.
“I met with @kanyewest night in Htown at the Rothko Chapel,” said Prince in a tweet. “It wasn’t in my plans to meet him there but I must say I’m glad I didn’t allow a worship place for God to detour our meeting.”
I met with @kanyewest night in Htown at the Rothko Chapel. It wasn’t in my plans to meet him there but I must say I’m glad I didn’t allow a worship place for God to detour our meeting. pic.twitter.com/GM9FIN80Uj
— J Prince (@jprincerespect) November 8, 2021
In the tweet is a video, in which Ye said, “I’m making this video to address the ongoing back and forth between myself and Drake. Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other and it’s time to put it to rest. I’m asking Drake on Dec. 7 to join me on stage as a special guest to share the two biggest albums of the year live in Los Angeles with the ultimate purpose being to free Larry Hoover.”
While they were able to put their beef aside for the night, it appears their reconciliation was short-lived. On “Circo Loco,” a new track from 21 Savage and Drake’s collaborative album, Her Loss, the latter raps, “Linking with the opps, b*tch, I did that sh*t for J Prince.” This line in particular has fans wondering how far Drake and Prince’s friendship goes back.
How are Drake and J Prince connected?
Prince is best known for finding Rap-A-Lot Records in 1987. He has also helped launch the careers of Z-Ro, Devin the Dude, Do or Die, Geto Boys, and several others.
In 2006, Prince’s son, Jas Prince, brought Drake to Prince’s attention after he discovered the then-Degrassi actor and budding rapper on MySpace. The following year, Prince signed Drake to Aspire Music Group, which was partly owned by Jas, as well as Lil Wayne’s manager, Cortez Bryant.
Because of this, Prince is often associated with helping Drake get signed to Young Money.
Which evidently, Drake hasn’t forgotten.
Drake certainly must hold Prince in high regard if he’s willing to reunite with one of his longtime rivals for the sake of his longtime mentor.