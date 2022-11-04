How are Drake and J Prince connected?

J Prince’s name is coming up again, this time, by Drake in a new song. In November of last year, J Prince attempted to help Kanye West and Drake put their beef aside for a concert supporting Larry Hoover. Hoover is an ex-gang leader who was sentenced to life in prison in 1997 for his role in Chicago’s Gangster Disciples.

“I met with @kanyewest night in Htown at the Rothko Chapel,” said Prince in a tweet. “It wasn’t in my plans to meet him there but I must say I’m glad I didn’t allow a worship place for God to detour our meeting.”

In the tweet is a video, in which Ye said, “I’m making this video to address the ongoing back and forth between myself and Drake. Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other and it’s time to put it to rest. I’m asking Drake on Dec. 7 to join me on stage as a special guest to share the two biggest albums of the year live in Los Angeles with the ultimate purpose being to free Larry Hoover.”

While they were able to put their beef aside for the night, it appears their reconciliation was short-lived. On “Circo Loco,” a new track from 21 Savage and Drake’s collaborative album, Her Loss, the latter raps, “Linking with the opps, b*tch, I did that sh*t for J Prince.” This line in particular has fans wondering how far Drake and Prince’s friendship goes back.