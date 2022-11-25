New albums tend to come less and less frequently towards the end of the year, but YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Quando Rondo had a joint effort, 3860, drop today (November 25). YoungBoy doesn’t seem particularly happy about it, though, as he’s claiming it was released despite his objections.

In a pair of Instagram Story posts shared today, NBA YoungBoy wrote:

“I had to tell Quando don’t nobody care as long they making a dollars off you I’ve begged for that tape to not be Released and quando respected my wishes I talk to missionaries everyday inside my home who probably gone ask me about that tape that sh*t not sitting on top of my heart right but just pay attention to what these people promote they are evil and don’t give a f*ck about us.

I see why they didn’t post my stop the violence message.

I’m trying to tell you n****s terrified of me boy the internet fooling you I don’t play that sh*t in no type of way that’s why I’m just gon stay out the way I see you trying to do some provoking.

Stop playing with me son you ain’t strong enough.”