Everything was all good for Jack Harlow a few weeks ago. Granted, things are smooth sailing for the Lousiville rapper, as he’s enjoying the success of “First Class,” which recently returned to No. 1 on the singles chart, as well as Come Home The Kids Miss You, which debuted at No. 3. However, he’s found himself in a bit of intergenerational drama and it comes after he failed to realize that Brandy and Ray J are siblings during a recent interview on HOT 97. Harlow received a lot of criticism from music lovers who felt that it was basic music knowledge that he should’ve known.

The situation recently took a new turn after Brandy caught wind of the HOT 97 interview and issued a light-hearted response on Twitter. “I will murk this dude in rap at 43 on his own beats and then sing [h]is ass to sleep,” she wrote in one tweet. In a second, she added, “See, I can have a little fun too [red heart] hehe…all love.” Harlow wouldn’t let Brandy have the last laugh though. He fired off one last joke through a post to his Instagram Story.

In the post, Harlow shared a picture of Brandy and Ray J together with the former’s “Bring Me Down,” her 2005 collaboration with Kanye West, playing in the background. Harlow specifically selected the part in the song where she sings, “I always knew that one day / They’d try to bring me down / Way down, way down,” which certainly adds to the hilarity of the moment.

You can view Harlow’s post above.

Jack Harlow is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.