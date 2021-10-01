It’s a beautiful thing when the internet is used for good. Like helping the world learn something new, for example, rather than for negative things like cyberbullying and stan culture. An example of the former came on Thursday when a fan learned that singers Ray J and Brandy are siblings. It’s a fact that many people already knew, but better late than never to learn about it. That fan’s tweet likely came after Ray J got a tattoo of his sister’s artist logo, but their comments quickly went viral as some also learned something new as a result of it.

Others used it as an opportunity to reflect on Ray J’s biggest media moments and to remind people about the things the singer accomplished in his career.

Since Ray J is trending this classic clip needed to be brought back pic.twitter.com/klrXp37wYo — alex (@AlexUlrichh) September 30, 2021

Since Ray J is trending, time to bring back this gem of Vince Staples tellin’ it like it is 😂😭pic.twitter.com/zm7tiaOjM1 — XXL Magazine (@XXL) September 30, 2021

One person recalled Ray J’s infamous interview with Complex where he claimed his Bunny Eyez glasses were indestructible, something that Complex’s Speedy Gonzalez proved incorrect just moments later during the sit-down. Another fan brought back a 2015 interview with Vince Staples on HOT 97 where the rapper asked for respect to be placed on the singer’s name due to the many things he’s accomplished in his career.

I think I'm to old for Twitter because users are just now finding out that Brandy and Ray J are siblings & I've never been more confused on how someone can not know that. — MarriedMom (@JustHer80) September 30, 2021

The fact Ray J is trending bcz people didn’t know him and Brandy are siblings is mind blowing pic.twitter.com/xv14SE0Jwu — TayLitoYak 💕 (@BlackBoy16_) September 30, 2021

On the flip side, a number of fans had fed up reactions to people just learning that Ray J and Brandy are siblings. “I think I’m to old for Twitter because users are just now finding out that Brandy and Ray J are siblings & I’ve never been more confused on how someone can not know that,” one person wrote. Another person echoed a similar message, writing, “The fact Ray J is trending bcz people didn’t know him and Brandy are siblings is mind blowing.”

Ray J: • is Brandy’s brother

• dated Whitney Houston, Lil Kim & Pamela Anderson

• made Kim Kardashian famous

• is a member of the Bloods

• made ‘One Wish’ & ‘Wait A Minute’

• made Scoot-E-Bike a 7 figure company

• owns Suge Knight’s life rights Ray J is a legend. — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) September 30, 2021

Me blocking everyone tweeting that they *just* found out Ray J and Brandy are siblings pic.twitter.com/wJv4vtIlZL — Problematic Panda (@NopeNotEbs) September 30, 2021

Apparently I'm old as fu*k! How do you not know Ray J is Brandy's brother pic.twitter.com/8kIDzB7r53 — Laurie 💔rip Brian💔 (@Laurie_LaVallee) September 30, 2021

People are saying they never knew Ray J and Brandy were siblings. Y’all must be living under a rock. pic.twitter.com/U2B8q5sMdW — RoMane 🇯🇲🦚 (@thesaintromane) September 30, 2021

Ray J is trending because people didn’t know that he’s Brandy’s brother? pic.twitter.com/710oXFev5M — Sunny ☀️ (@SunnyBunny_54) September 30, 2021

Time to get off Twitter if mfs just finding out Brandy & Ray J siblings. — D.R. (@drh___) September 30, 2021

Y'all didn't know Ray J and Brandy are sibling pic.twitter.com/2f1OyVNp1Z — Lady Thrill (@TheSkinny_Chef) September 30, 2021

This is how I know I’m old….there are people…..right now…….just discovering… That Ray J and Brandy are siblings pic.twitter.com/myBlWOmXSf — Soli Robeck (@solirobeck) September 30, 2021