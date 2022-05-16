About a month ago, Jack Harlow had a career highlight when “First Class” became his second No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. In the weeks since, it appeared it would be one-week-and-done for “First Class,” as Harry Styles’ “As It Was” knocked it off the top. After an additional week at No. 1 for Styles, Future, Drake, and Tems were No. 1 last week with “Wait For U.” Now, though, after weeks away from the top, “First Class” is back, as it’s once again No. 1 on the new Hot 100 chart dated May 21.

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated May 21, 2022) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) May 16, 2022

It was a major week for Bad Bunny, too, who has four songs in this week’s top 10 thanks to his new album, Un Verano Sin Ti, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. “Moscow Mule,” “Tití Me Preguntó,” and “Después De La Playa” occupy spots 4, 5, and 6, respectively, while Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone’s “Me Porta Bonito” is No. 10.

Meanwhile, Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” rose from No. 19 to No. 9 this week, making it her fourth top-10 single after “Truth Hurts” (a former No. 1), “Good As Hell,” and the Cardi B collaboration “Rumors.”

