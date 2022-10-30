Jack Harlow is taking on double duty on the Saturday Night Live stage tonight (October 29) as the episode’s host and musical guest. He performed on SNL last year, however his episode was hosted by was hosted by Maya Rudolph. Tonight, the rapper is showing off both his musical stylings and his acting chops.

During his opening monologue, he acknowledged many of the roasts he’s heard about himself.

“One guy said ‘I don’t know why y’all think Jack Harlow is so special, you can find somebody that looks like him at any local gas station'” Harlow said. “I’ve heard them say I look like if you try to draw Justin Timberlake from memory. I think my favorite one might be ‘Jack Harlow looks like the guy who rips the tickets in half at the movie theater.'”

Harlow addressed rumors that have circulated about him, saying, “Some people think I’m only five foot 10, stop it. Other people think I was created by the CIA, no telling. Some people have even gone as far as to accuse me of being white.”

Shortly after, he said, “I’ve also heard people try to romantically link me and Lil Nas X as an item. But I’m going to tell you right now, no. Everything that happened between us was casual. And consensual. And one of the best nights of my entire life.” He then clarified, “working with him, working with him, working with him.”

Check out Harlow’s opening monologue above.

