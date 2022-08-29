Jack Harlow opened the 2022 MTV VMAs with a literal performance of his hit song “First Class,” rapping as he entered the Prudential Center stage from a hallway mocked up to evoke the aisle of an airliner. Sitting in the seats were fellow stars like Lil Nas X and Chloe. But the surprises kept coming, as he was joined onstage by none other than Fergie, who blended in her hit “Glamorous” — which Harlow sampled for “First Class” — and finished with a crowd-pleasing call-and-response. In addition to performing, Jack’s co-hosting the show along with LL Cool J and Nicki Minaj and co-leads all nominees with Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X. They each have seven nominations.

Harlow has had a tremendous year leading up to the 2022 VMAs. In April, he acquired his first-ever solo No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “First Class,” which returned to the top of the chart twice. He followed up with his second album, Come Home, The Kids Miss You a month later, giving him his highest-charting album yet with a debut at No. 3. Meanwhile, when a pop culture faux pas incensed fans of ’90s R&B staple Brandy, Jack flipped her fiery response into an opportunity, performing alongside Brandy at the 2022 BET Awards.

Even with all that behind him, he’s got plenty to look forward to as well. In September, he’ll embark on his Come Home, The Kids Miss You Tour with City Girls, beginning in Nashville, TN on September 8, then finishing up in Atlanta, GA on October 16. He’s also set his sets on his next high-profile collaboration, revealing that he’s been manifesting a song with Andre 3000 “for a while” during an interview with Today.

Watch Jack Harlow’s 2022 VMAs performance above.

Jack Harlow is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.