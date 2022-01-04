Over the past few years, more and more rappers have received recognition from their hometowns for their contributions to the arts and their philanthropy in the community. Recently, such rappers as DMX, Travis Scott, and both Nases (the original and Lil Nas X) have been recognized with their own days in their hometowns and soon, Jack Harlow will join that list with the declaration of December 18 as Jack Harlow Day in Louisville, Kentucky.

Jack himself shared a copy of the city certificate on his Instagram signed by Louisville mayor, Greg Fischer, who made sure to drop in a “What’s Poppin” reference. The resolution reads:

“The City of Louisville honors Jack Harlow for answering, once and for all, that what’s poppin’ is Louisville when it comes to talent that makes it bigger than big, but doesn’t forget the ‘home’ in hometown or homegrown. The rapper’s way with words and beats has earned him untold fans, chart-topping releases, and an ability to give back in meaningful ways, and he does. Our city is excited and proud to observe December 18, 2021, as Jack Harlow Day in Louisville.”

Jack’s efforts to give back to his hometown have included donations to local nonprofits, a visit to his alma mater, and an in-city No Place Like Home Tour giving natives multiple chances to see him perform live at some of the city’s historic venues.