Jack Harlow cut his teeth at Atherton High School. The Louisville native started rapping as a teenager and even filmed now viral videos of him rapping in the halls of the school. He’s been showing a lot of love to his hometown lately in the midst of the “No Place Like Home” Tour that takes place at five different venues in Louisville, and recently announced that he’ll be spreading his wealth by making contributions to five local non-profits.

But what he did this morning, by visiting his alma mater Atherton High School is just good vibes all around. The energy from the students as Harlow walked into the school is so pure as they welcome back one of their own. Harlow posted a couple clips of the moment on Instagram:

Talk about a hero’s welcome. The sea of cellphones and the dozens of huggers that immediately embrace Harlow is a reflection of the good spirits and positivity Harlow is letting flow back into his hometown. Good on you sir.

Check out Harlow’s remaining No Place Like Home Tour Dates and next year’s Crème De La Crème California tour dates below.

12/17/2021 — Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

12/18/2021 — Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

01/07/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

01/09/2022 — Pomona, CA @ The Fox Theater

01/10/2022 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

01/11/2022 — San Luis Obispo, CA @ Alex B. Madonna Events Center

01/13/2022 — San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic Center Auditorium

01/14/2022 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

01/15/2022 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

01/16/2022 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades

