The world lost a legend earlier this year when Earl Simmons, better known as DMX, died at the age of 50. When he passed in April of this year, reports of a drug overdose were cited as the cause, a sad fact that was later confirmed by the coroner. Like plenty of people who survived childhood abuse and trauma, DMX struggled with substance abuse, but few survivors turned their pain into the kind of electrifying, undeniable music that Simmons produced in his career. And the impact of his art is why today, December 18, has been officially named DMX day in his native New York.

Today would’ve been his 51st birthday, and his home city is showing out for the legend. Namely, New York state senator Jamaal Bailey, who was at the forefront of passing a resolution honoring Simmons, shared an important monologue back in April when the day was declared. “Rest In Peace to the Earl of Westchester, rap royalty,” Bailey wrote in an Instagram post he shared of the comments he made on the senate floor about DMX. Check out the senator’s comments below, and honor DMX wherever you are today by blasting the “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem.” In case you don’t have it handy, I’ve included the video below, see if you can resist singing along once it’s going.