Nas has had a great year. The rapper kicked things off by winning his first-ever Grammy Award in the Best Rap Album category thanks to last year’s King’s Disease. Months later, he reconnected with producer Hit-Boy to release King’s Disease II, which boasted 15 songs and guest appearances from Eminem, EPMD, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, YG, Lauryn Hill, Charlie Wilson, and Blxst. Now Nas has become the recipient of a unique honor thanks to leaders in his hometown of Queens, New York.

Nas was awarded the key to Queens as well as his own official day in the city, namely September 23. Queens Borough President Donovan Richards and his Chief of Staff and Senior Advisor Franck D. Joseph both used social media to share the news and celebrate the rapper.

“Nothing but love for this son of #Queens who never forgot where he came from. September 23, 2021 is forever @nas Day in this borough — now that’s A Queens Story,” Richards wrote in his post. Joseph added, “September 23, 2021 is now officially Nas Day in Queens, New York. Nasir Jones is not only God’s son, but he’s Queens’ son. That’s why @drichardsqns presented him with not just a proclamation, but also the Key to Queens borough tonight…”

