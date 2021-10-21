Lil Nas X has had quite the year so far in 2021. Between his music, performances, awards, moments on social media, and more, the singer has remained one of music’s most popular names. One of biggest moment came last month when he finally released his long-awaited debut album, Montero. The fifteen-track release was highlighted by No. 1 singles “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and “Industry Baby” as well as appearances from Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, Jack Harlow, Elton John, and Doja Cat. A month after sharing the album, Lil Nas X returned home to Atlanta where he was greeted by a ceremony to celebrate the album.

According to a press release about the ceremony, the event was hosted by legendary producer Dallas Austin and Gilead Compass Initiative, an organization that strives to help reduce HIV/AIDS-related disparities in the Southern United States. Guest appearances were made by Chloe Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Shanti Das, Miss Lawerence, BMI’s Vice President of Creative Catherine Brewton, and Native Son’s founder Emil Wilbekin. It was here that Lil Nas X was presented with a proclamation from Atlanta Councilman Antonio Brown that declared October 20th as Lil Nas X Day.

Elsewhere, Mardequs Harris of The Southern AIDS Coalition, a non-partisan coalition that brings together government, community advocates, business leaders, and people living with HIV to end the HIV epidemic in the Southern United States, put together a choir to sing select songs from Montero. The entire choir was made up of members of the LGBTQ community, allies, and faith leaders, with each member wearing purple in honor of GLAAD’s #SpiritDay on October 21.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.