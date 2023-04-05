Jack Harlow has been ordered to give a deposition about a 2021 murder in a Louisville nightclub involving his former DJ, Ronnie O’Bannon, according to Rolling Stone. O’Bannon was charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence after allegedly shooting a bartender at the Vibes Restaurant and Ultra Lounge, Kasmira Nash, during a pre-Kentucky Derby party on May 1, 2021. O’Bannon pled not guilty, claiming Nash attacked him with a champagne bottle.

O’Bannon, known professionally as Ronnie Luciano, is currently on house arrest as he awaits trial; Harlow must give a video deposition in Louisville in August. Harlow and his crew were allegedly allowed to bypass the club’s metal detectors at security check-in, allowing O’Bannon to bring in his gun. The club, Harlow, and his security have been named in three separate liability lawsuits, which the Courier Journal notes will be merged into a single case to go before a circuit court judge.

In the wake of the shooting, Harlow issued a statement saying, “My heart is broken by the events that occurred over Derby weekend. My heart breaks for Kasmira, her children, and everyone else touched by this tragic death. Nothing can reverse what happened. Too many lives have been changed forever. My life will remain committed to making Louisville a better place.”

