A little over a week ago, video emerged from a Lousiville nightclub that showed Jack Harlow standing just feet away from what would be a deadly shooting. The incident was captured on camera and shared by TMZ and in it, the rapper (who is from Louisville) could be seen moving toward safety. Now, TMZ reports that the rapper’s DJ Ronnie Luciano, born Ronnie Tyshon O’Bannon, was indicted on charges for his alleged link in the shooting. O’Bannon was specifically charged “with murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the fatal shooting” and TMZ further reports that a judge issued a warrant for his arrest.

The shooting occurred at Lousiville’s Ultra Lounge during the weekend of the Kentucky Derby. In the video, Harlow can be seen enjoying his time at the nightclub when an argument broke out in front of him. The vocal dispute quickly turned physical and a brief moment later, gunshots could be heard which sparked chaos in the nightclub as the attendees, including Harlow, ran to safety. The shooting resulted in the death of one woman and sent another man to the hospital with non-fatal injuries.

It was just a week before this incident that Lil Durk’s Smurkchella concert in Phoenix came to an early end due to a shooting. There, only one woman was injured after a bullet grazed her leg.

