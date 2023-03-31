DJ Drama’s Gangsta Grillz mixtape series may be “The most important mixtape series of all time,” in his opinion, but all eyes are on his seventh studio album, I’m Really Like That. With a guest list of star-studded guest features, the Jack Harlow-assisted track “Mockingbird Valley” is catching the ears of listeners.

As the rapper begins to heat up in the song’s first verse, DJ Drama injects in his typical fashion, but this time to give listeners a history lesson. “Do y’all remember when I told y’all I found this kid from Kentucky? And he was gonna be the one,” screams the Drama before adding, “Why would you ever doubt me?”

Harlow then gets right back into the Don Cannon-produced pocket. Across the song, Harlow name-drops some of his famous friends, including Cole Bennett, but he wants everyone to know that the bright lights haven’t changed him. Rapping,”Hollywood done turned me right into a multi-hyphenate / And still, I play it cool, I don’t get hype for sh*t / I’ma let you talk, but wait ’til I finish / Yeah, we gettin’ cake, but all the time we spent together’s what the icin’ is / [Don] Cannon put some life inside this beat, that’s why it’s loopin’ while I’m writin’ this

Y’alls whole personality self-righteousness, and I don’t like that sh*t,” Harlow tries to walk the thin line between humanity and arrogance.

Listen to the full song above.

I’m Really Like That is out now via Atlantic/Generation Now. Find more information here.

