DJ Drama dubbed his famed Gangsta Grillz mixtape series “THEEE MOST IMPORTANT MIXTAPE SERIES OF ALL TIME” on Twitter this morning, March 30, and then he pivoted back to promoting his next album, I’m Really Like That.

Drama revealed the tracklist for the album, which will drop at midnight. Every song has at least one featured artist, including the late Nipsey Hussle, Tyler The Creator, Lil Baby, and Jack Harlow.

“IM REALLY LIKE THAT”‼️🗣️🎙️ MY NEW ALBUM IS HERE‼️‼️ MIDNITE EST‼️ pic.twitter.com/blVcOBCnIc — DJ DRAMA (@DJDRAMA) March 30, 2023

Drama stopped by The Breakfast Club to dish more about I’m Really Like That, and he explained the Juice-inspired rollout.

“It was a concept I had. You know, people who know me through my years, I’ve always talked about how much Juice was an inspiration for me to be a DJ, so we came up with the concept,” he said. “I actually called Jim Jones, like, ‘Yo, I got this idea.’ I was like, ‘Yo, you still directing videos?’ And he was like, ‘Here and there, not really.’ But I ran it by him, and he was like, ‘Oh, that’s crazy.’ I ran into Omar Epps sometime in New York. I ran the idea by him, and it just starting building.”

Check out the I’m Really Like That tracklist below.

1. “Legendary” Feat. Tyler The Creator

2. “Ho4me” Feat. Lil Baby and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

3. “Raised Different” Feat. Nipsey Hussle, Jeezy, and Blxst

4. “FMFU” Feat. Lil Wayne, Roddy Ricch, and Gucci Mane

5. “Free Game” Feat. Lil Uzi Vert and 42 Dugg

6. “350” Feat. Rick Ross, Westside Gunn, and Lule

7. “Been A While” Feat. Vory, Mozzy, and G Herbo

8. “No Weakness” Feat. Wiz Khalifa, T.I., and Symba

9. “Mockingbird Valley” Feat. Jack Harlow

10. “Forever” Feat. Jim Jones, Capella Grey, Fabolous, and Benny The Butcher

11. “Andale” Feat. Offset and Moneybagg Yo

12. “Iron Right” Feat. Boosie Badazz, OMB Peezy, and Trouble

13. “I Ain’t Gon Hold Ya” Feat. Jeezy

14. “We Made It” Feat. Carvena, Cyhi, and LaRussell

I’m Really Like That is out 3/31 via Atlantic/Generation Now. Find more information here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.