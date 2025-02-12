Jack’s back. After ending 2024 with a pair of new singles suggesting that his fourth studio album could be on the way (November’s “Hello Miss Johnson” and December’s “Tranquility“), Jack Harlow continues to tease his comeback with another new song, “Set You Free.”

Like the previous songs, “Set You Free” finds the Louisville native preoccupied with the nature of relationships and the tension between pursuing romance and chasing his dreams. “I love you but I love my freedom too,” he ruminates. “I know what I must do / But I’m really just scared to leave you / I want to be alone, more than ever / Less free time, more endeavors / Less romance, more get cheddar / Some say both, I’m more instead of.”

Fans have been waiting a little under two years for the follow-up to Jack’s last album, the deeply personal Jackman. After achieving star status with his glitzy second album, Jack reset to a more thoughtful stance; it appears that he may continue in that vein on his next project, considering his recent releases. If not, he’ll still have plenty to talk about; since his last album, he’s purchased a soccer team, dropped his first-ever sneaker collab, and expanded his acting CV.

Watch Jack Harlow’s “Set You Free” video above.