Los Angeles up-and-comer Malcolm Todd has a self-titled album on the way, set for April 4 via Columbia Records. Aside from the big-time label, he certainly has some good people on his side: Today (February 28), he released a new song called “Bleed,” which features Omar Apollo.

Furthermore, they also shared a video for the song, and Jack Harlow makes an appearance. In the video, Todd finds himself running with the wrong crowd, which leads to him getting beaten up and brought to an underground fight club. That’s where Apollo pops up, and so too do Harlow and Harry Daniels (the TikTok guy who sings poorly to celebrities).

This comes after Apollo and Harlow were involved in a playful love triangle alongside Harlow’s “Industry Baby” collaborator Lil Nas X. In September, Harlow shared some lyrics on Instagram: “U not the first girl / To tell me I should wear sunscreen every day / U not the first girl / To tell me who I am because of my birthday.” Apollo responded, “Lemme be the first boy to tell you.” Lil Nas X interjected, “Omar Apollo count your f*cking days!”

Watch the “Bleed” video above.

Malcolm Todd is out 4/4 via Columbia Records. Find more information here.