This morning, Jack Harlow stopped by Today to perform a slew of his summer hits, including “Nail Tech,” “Industry Baby,” “What’s Poppin’,” and “First Class.” This year has proven to be a big one for Harlow, who released his buzzy sophomore album, Come Home, The Kids Miss You, back in May. On the album’s tracklist are several big-name collaborators, including Pharrell Williams, Drake, and Justin Timberlake.

When an anchor mentioned his coveted list of collaborators, Harlow revealed he still has one collaboration he is manifesting.

“Andre 3000, that’s a big one I’ve been manifesting for a while,” he said. “A lot of the collaborations you just named are ones that in interviews over the years I hadn’t done yet…I was like man, I just want Pharrell, Drake — and then they would happen. I’m just gonna keep saying André 3000 with faith that it will happen.”

"A lot of my songs are sing-alongs and feel-good experiences so there's a warmth that brings us all together."

This isn’t the first time Harlow has expressed admiration for André 3000 and Outkast. In a 2021 interview with Complex, Harlow said that hearing artists like Drake rep Toronto, Kendrick Lamar rep Compton, and Outkast rep Atlanta, inspired him to be a voice for his hometown, Louisville.

“I’d hear Outkast, or I’d hear Drake, or I’d hear Kendrick Lamar talk about where they’re from and rep it,” he said, “And I was like, ‘Who’s going to do that for Louisville?’”

