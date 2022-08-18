Jack Harlow, LL Cool J, And Nicki Minaj Will Emcee The 2022 VMAs

The 2022 MTV VMAs have been rolling out the announcements for nominees, performers, and Video Vanguard honorees all month. Today, we learn who will be hosting the show on August 28: Jack Harlow, LL Cool J, and Nicki Minaj. The press release makes it a point to say that they’ll emcee the event, “taking a more innovative and unique approach to the traditional ‘host’ gig.” That’s some intriguing wording and could mean that the show’s producers have thrown in a few surprises.

So far, the performers who have been announced include Anitta, BLACKPINK, J Balvin, Jack Harlow, Lizzo, Marshmello & Khalid, Nicki Minaj, and Panic! At The Disco. The nominations are led by Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, and Lil Nas X with seven apiece, while Doja Cat and Harry Styles have six each. Other artists nominated for awards include Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd, who are all nominated for five awards each.

In addition to her emceeing and performing duties, Nicki Minaj is set to be awarded the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award for her decade-plus of innovation at the forefront of the music video format.

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards will air live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey at 8 pm ET on 8/28.

