The video for Jack Harlow’s new song, “Hello Miss Johnson,” is a neat one: Shot by Shadrinsky, the visual was filmed in a suburban cul-de-sac, entirely on security cameras and doorbell cams.

Over a samba-inspired instrumental, Harlow courts a special someone, and on the chorus, he delivers a message for his interest’s mother:

“Hello, Miss Johnson, you know why I’m callin’

You know I’ve been fallin’, fallin’ for your daughter

I think about her often, correct mе if I’m wrong, but

Was it you that gave the eyes to her I be lost in? Thought so

Tell her I said hello if you can, and also

That I can’t wait to see her again, and also

Tell her call me when she get a chance

‘Cause I got so much to say, and I appreciate you, ma’am”

Meanwhile, a press release teases, “Jack is working on a new project right now. More on this to follow…”

The new project will follow Harlow’s latest album, 2023’s Jackman. As for what else Harlow has going on, next week, he’ll be heading back to his home state of Kentucky for a pair of special performances with the Louisville Orchestra.

Watch the “Hello Miss Johnson” video above.