Jack Harlow is going back home to Kentucky, and no, it has nothing to do with Louisville Racing FC. Yesterday (October 10), the “Lovin On Me” rapper announced the fourth installment of No Place Like Home.

On November 28 and 29, Jack Harlow will team up with the Louisville Orchestra for a special evening featuring his buzz-worthy discography inside Whitney Hall at The Kentucky Center. In a statement, Teddy Abrams, the Louisville Orchestra’s music director gushed about the upcoming performances.

“Jack Harlow is an icon and has already established himself as a Louisville legend,” he said. “We’ve worked together to build a unique, incredibly special set that shows Jack’s full range of artistry. His attention to orchestrational detail and compositional form is remarkable. I’m honored to build this program with Jack for our community, and I can’t wait for Louisville to hear what we’ve been creating together!”

The pre-sale for No Place Like Home 2024 launches on Tuesday, October 15 at 10 a.m. local time. The public sale will begin on Thursday, October 17 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information here. Proceeds from No Place Like Home 2024 go towards the Louisville Orchestra. As a non-profit, the Louisville Orchestra’s work includes local educational and community programs focused on providing Kentuckians with access to music.