Mark Zuckerberg had himself a viral moment recently, when he shared a photo of himself in a recording studio with T-Pain, posting it on his Instagram Story with the caption, “It’s happening guys” (as Billboard notes). Jack Harlow has since weighed in with the perfect joke: On his Instagram Story, Harlow shared a photo of Zuckerberg and wrote, “New sh*t otw.”

Some context: While Zuckerberg has previously been described with words like “robotic,” in recent times, he has switched up his personal style, growing his curly hair out and wearing more casual outfits. (Slate went as far as to ask in October, “Is Mark Zuckerberg … Hot?“) Some have pointed out that with his new look, Zuckerberg looks like Harlow, especially after a faked image of Zuckerberg with facial hair went viral in April.

All that is to say that once Zuck crossed over into the music world, Harlow saw his opportunity and pounced.

In other Harlow news, last month, he announced a pair of performances in his home state of Kentucky, alongside the Louisville Orchestra, set for the end of November. Harlow also recently celebrated the release of his first-ever sneaker, the New Balance 1906R “Rose Runner,” which is out now.