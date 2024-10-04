Jack Harlow first started his partnership with New Balance back in 2021, with a joking anti-endorsement of the sneaker brand’s 11th version of the 1080 running shoe (“I hate running,” he says in response to the upbeat voiceover). The ongoing endorsement deal would find Harlow playing pickup with Clippers star Kawhi Leonard (not so unrealistic, it turns out) and throwing together special edition colorways of the brand’s staples, but today, his first-ever collaboration with New Balance hits the shelves.

The 1906R “Rose Runner” is a modern update of a classic silhouette, with Harlow taking control first the first time of aspects like materials and construction, rather than just colors. The color and floral print gives the “Rose Runner” its name, while the Kentucky native adds some dashes of playful luxury with velvet on the tongue and laces. They also come with custom packaging and will retail for $180 on NewBalance.com and at select New Balance stores. You can find more information here. The shoes go live at 9 am PT/ 12 pm ET. Jack also shared an energetic preview video on Instagram.

Harlow hasn’t put out much new music lately, but he has had a busy year, as his long-awaited film with Matt Damon and Casey Affleck, The Instigators, made its premiere on Apple TV, Jack joined the ownership group of Racing Louisville FC, his local NWSL team, and his late 2023 hit, “Lovin On Me,” reached No. 1 to start the year.