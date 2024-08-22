Back in the early days of social media, Myspace was king, and a now-iconic part of the experience was listening to the songs users would have on their profiles. That hasn’t been a common social media feature since then, but now Instagram is bringing it back.

How To Add A Song To Your Instagram Profile

On your Instagram profile, tap the “Edit profile” button. Then, scroll down to the “Music” option, and tap where it says “Add music to your profile.” From there, you can browse the songs available to use, select one, and then choose a 30-second portion of the song to use. To change the song, just remove the song currently in use via the “Edit profile” menu and then go through the selection process again.

As The Verge notes, Instagram launched the feature today in partnership with Sabrina Carpenter, who is currently using it to preview her song “Taste,” which hasn’t yet been officially released in full as of this post.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Carpenter said of her path to stardom, “I have dreams and goals, and I will say I’m a little bit of a freak manifester sometimes, which is a blessing and a curse, depending on how you look at it. I always knew deep down that this was something I would do with my life, and I didn’t ever really doubt that, even when sh*t was hitting the ceiling fan.”