There’s no doubt that Jack Harlow has had a stellar year thus far. The rapper earned his first No. 1 single for his Lil Nas X collaboration “Industry Baby” and was nominated for two Grammys. He’s also finishing up a sold-out tour in his Kentucky home state, but he doesn’t want to make the rest of the country feel left out. That’s why he’s just announced an eight-show run in California early next year.

Taking to social media to announce his Crème De La Crème California tour set for early January, Harlow wrote, “California… I never meant to make you feel left out. Please forgive me. Let’s run this Creme De La Creme Tour one last time.”

See y’all in January. pic.twitter.com/8652ssLe5X — Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) December 8, 2021

Check out Harlow’s Crème De La Crème California tour dates below.

01/07/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

01/09/2022 — Pomona, CA @ The Fox Theater

01/10/2022 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

01/11/2022 — San Luis Obispo, CA @ Alex B. Madonna Events Center

01/13/2022 — San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic Center Auditorium

01/14/2022 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

01/15/2022 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

01/16/2022 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades

Tickets to Harlow’s Crème De La Crème California tour go on sale 12/10 at 10 a.m. PT. Get them here.

Jack Harlow is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.