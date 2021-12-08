jack-harlow.jpeg
Jack Harlow Is Headed To The Golden State For His ‘Crème De La Crème California’ 2022 Tour

There’s no doubt that Jack Harlow has had a stellar year thus far. The rapper earned his first No. 1 single for his Lil Nas X collaboration “Industry Baby” and was nominated for two Grammys. He’s also finishing up a sold-out tour in his Kentucky home state, but he doesn’t want to make the rest of the country feel left out. That’s why he’s just announced an eight-show run in California early next year.

Taking to social media to announce his Crème De La Crème California tour set for early January, Harlow wrote, “California… I never meant to make you feel left out. Please forgive me. Let’s run this Creme De La Creme Tour one last time.”

Check out Harlow’s Crème De La Crème California tour dates below.

01/07/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
01/09/2022 — Pomona, CA @ The Fox Theater
01/10/2022 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
01/11/2022 — San Luis Obispo, CA @ Alex B. Madonna Events Center
01/13/2022 — San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic Center Auditorium
01/14/2022 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
01/15/2022 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
01/16/2022 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades

Tickets to Harlow’s Crème De La Crème California tour go on sale 12/10 at 10 a.m. PT. Get them here.

Jack Harlow is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

